Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Adani group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday said the group has won the tender for privatization of a port in Israel in partnership with Gadot.

"Delighted to win the tender for privatisation of Port of Haifa in Israel with our partner Gadot. Immense strategic and historical significance for both nations,” Adani said in a tweet.

The Port of Haifa is the largest of Israel's three major international seaports.

"Proud to be in Haifa, where Indians led, in 1918, one of the greatest cavalry charges in military history!,” Adani said in the same tweet.

