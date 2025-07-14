New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Delhi police will soon request a comprehensive list of structurally unsafe buildings from the civic authorities, in the wake of the building collapse in northeast Delhi's Welcome area that claimed seven lives, an official said on Monday.

The move comes amid heightened concern over residents' safety, particularly as the monsoon season increases the risk of such incidents.

A senior police officer said coordination with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is being initiated to obtain real-time data on buildings deemed unsafe or unfit for habitation.

"This data will help police keep a close watch on vulnerable structures across the city and act swiftly in case of emergencies," the officer said.

Police will formally write to the MCD seeking a detailed list of dilapidated or dangerous buildings. Based on the list, district-level police teams will monitor these structures and respond promptly to distress calls or emergencies.

The initiative follows the collapse of a four-storey building in the Welcome area on Sunday, which claimed seven lives, including those of women and children, and left several others injured.

The MCD is responsible for certifying buildings for structural stability and routinely issues notices to property owners whose premises are found to be unsafe after inspection.

"However, many such buildings continue to be inhabited, either due to lack of alternative housing or negligence. During the rainy season, the risk of collapse increases as water seepage weakens foundations, especially in older or unauthorised constructions," the officer said.

He added that public cooperation will also be essential in identifying threats.

"In the coming days, beat staff will survey their areas to spot visibly damaged or sagging structures. In case of imminent threat, police will coordinate with disaster response teams and the MCD," the officer said.

