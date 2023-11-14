Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad has registered a case against three people, including an unidentified agent of Pakistan's intelligence agency, over suspicious bank transactions of about Rs 70 lakh, an officer said on Tuesday.

The FIR was registered at the ATS police station in Gomti Nagar in Lucknow on November 10 against Riyazuddin, a resident of Ghaziabad, Izharul Husain of Bihar and the intelligence agent under IPC Section 121-A (conspiracy to wage or attempt to wage a war against the Government of India), the officer said.

Also Read | Happy Kali Puja 2023 Messages, Wishes and Greetings for Family and Friends.

ATS officials are investigating the connection of Riyazuddin and Husain with the intelligence agency of Pakistan from where they were getting funds through online banking, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ghaziabad Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said.

During its investigation, the ATS found that transactions of around Rs 70 lakh in an account in Canara Bank within a month.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Air Pollution: Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Other Cities Suffers 'Severe' Category Air Quality After Diwali Celebrations (Watch Video).

The account was in the name of Riyazuddin and was operated by Izharul Husain, the ATS said in the FIR.

ATS officials said Riyazuddin had provided his ATM card to Izharul Husain whom he had met two years ago while working in a factory.

After a dispute with his father, who runs a welding shop in Farid Nagar in Ghaziabad, Riyazuddin started living in Pilkhuwa town of Hapur district, they said.

A detailed probe is on in the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)