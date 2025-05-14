New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Northern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (NRFMTTI) in Hisar, Haryana, has received approval to conduct Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) testing for agricultural tractors, expanding its existing certification capabilities for combine harvesters.

The institute has also obtained National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation for CMVR testing of both agricultural tractors and combine harvesters, the agriculture ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This will help the tractor manufacturers in northern India to get their tractors tested for CMVR compliance in the near vicinity," the ministry said.

The NABL accreditation is expected to enhance the global credibility and acceptance of the institute's testing certification, NRFMTTI, a testing and training centre for agricultural machinery, serves manufacturers across northern India.

