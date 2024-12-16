New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held wide-ranging consultations with farmers and agricultural stakeholders on Monday, gathering strategic suggestions for the upcoming annual budget.

The pre-budget meeting at Krishi Bhawan brought together farming organisations, agricultural entrepreneurs, and industry representatives to discuss the sector's challenges and potential reforms.

Chouhan told participants that the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare is conducting an internal review to develop budget proposals for the finance ministry, an official statement said.

"We will meticulously review all suggestions received and ensure continuous communication with agriculture sector stakeholders," the minister stated.

The minister highlighted government efforts, including the development of 109 new crop varieties by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), which were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

Key discussion points included strategies for value addition in agriculture, expanding export facilities, enhancing agricultural research, controlling input prices, and implementing farmer protection measures.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, along with representatives from NABARD, CII, PHD Chamber of Commerce, ASSOCHAM, State Bank of India, and the Soybean Processors Association of India.

