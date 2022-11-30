New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Alipay Singapore, an arm of chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Wednesday sold 3.07 per cent stake in online food delivery aggregator Zomato for Rs 1,631 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Alipay Singapore Holding Pte offloaded a total of 26,28,73,507 shares, amounting to 3.07 per cent stake in the company.

Also Read | India on Track To Achieve 6.8-7% GDP Growth This Fiscal, Says Chief Economic Advsior V Anantha Nageswaran.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 62.06 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,631.39 crore.

On Wednesday, Camas Investments Pte, an wholly-owned subsidiary of Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek acquired 9.80 crore shares of the company.

Also Read | TNEB Aadhaar Linking Status: How To Check Online If Your UIDAI Number Is Linked With TANGEDCO E-Bill.

As of quarter ended September, Alibaba through its affiliates -- Antfin Singapore Holding and Alipay Singapore Holding -- owned nearly 13 per cent stake in the company, data with the bourse showed.

Shares of Zomato closed 3.54 per cent higher at Rs 65.80 per scrip on NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)