Chennai, November 30: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has notified TNEB consumers through an official announcement that they must link their Aadhaar Cards to their TNEB accounts in order to pay electricity bills. If linked, consumers can check the TNEB Aadhaar Linking Status by visiting the official website at nsc.tnebltd.gov.in/adharupload/. If not Aadhaar is not yet linked to the TNEB account, consumers can do so on the official website. TNEB Aadhaar Linking Online: Step-by-Step Guide on How To Link Aadhaar Card with TANGEDCO E-Bill at nsc.tnebltd.gov.in To Get Power Subsidy in Tamil Nadu.

Aadhaar Card linking to the TNEB account has been made mandatory. If Aadhaar is not yet linked to the TNEB account the consumer might face challenges in the future payments of electricity bills. Apart from this, TANGEDCO has made it compulsory for all consumers to link their Aadhaar card with their TNEB account to get their subsidy. TNEB Aadhaar Linking Online: Video in Tamil on How To Link Aadhaar Card With TANGEDCO E-Bill for Power Subsidy.

How To Check Online If Your UIDAI Number Is Linked With TANGEDCO E-Bill:

Visit the official website at nsc.tnebltd.gov.in/adharupload/

On the homepage, you will see a box that reads "Service Details"

Enter your Service Connection Number and press enter

You will be shown your Aadhaar Linking status - is it linked to your TNEB account or not. TNEB Aadhaar Linking Last Date: TANGEDCO has granted an extension to those whose the last date for paying bills falls between November 24 and November 30. The decision was as several consumers complained about issues while linking their Aadhaar card with their electricity service numbers. There is no deadline for the linking of Aadhar with the TNEB Account.

