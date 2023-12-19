Prayagraj, Dec 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Umar Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a criminal case registered against him during the 2022 assembly elections for alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

The high court said that looking at the facts and circumstances of the case, the offence is made out.

"Further his act of forum hunting, his criminal history, which would go to show that the applicant is indulged in various types of criminal activities and his non-cooperation with the trial proceedings, this court is of the view that present anticipatory bail application be dismissed," Justice Samit Gopal said.

An FIR was lodged on March 4, 2022 at Kotwali police station in Mau district against Abbas Ansari (SBSP candidate from Mau Sadar seat), Umar Ansari and 150 unknown people.

It was alleged in the FIR that on March 3, 2022 at Pahadpura ground, Abbas Ansari, Umar Ansari, and organiser Mansoor Ahmad Ansari in a public meeting called for settling a score with the Mau administration. It is a case of violation of election code of conduct.

During the course of hearing, senior advocate GS Chaturvedi, representing Umar Ansari, contended that the applicant is not the main accused in the present case. It is argued that co-accused Abbas Ansari is the main accused in the matter who has been granted bail by the trial court.

The defence counsel argued that as per the case of the prosecution, the applicant did not give any such speech prejudicial to law and order. It is argued that the nature of the said case would go to show that the same has been lodged only out of vengeance.

However, Additional Advocate General PC Srivastava, assisted by Additional Government Advocate Vikas Sahai, opposed the plea arguing that after in-depth investigation a charge sheet was filed against the applicant and co-accused on which the trial court had taken cognizance and summoned them.

So far as the allegations against the applicant are concerned, the same go to show that an offence is made out which has been upheld right up to the Supreme Court in a challenge by the applicant, the additional advocate general contended.

