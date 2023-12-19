Mumbai, December 19: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Admit Card 2023 soon. Once announced, the hall tickets for Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) will be available to all candidates appearing for the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023 on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Candidates must note that the preliminary examination is most likely to be conducted in January 2024. The SBI recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 8,283 Clerk posts in the organisation. To download the admit card, candidates appearing for the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023 can follow the steps given below. HTET 2023 Exam Result Out at bseh.org.in: Results of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Released, Know How To Check Scores.

Steps to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in .

. On the homepage, click on the careers link.

A new page will open

Next, click on the current openings link and then on Junior Associates link.

Now, click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023 link.

Enter using your login details and other credentials.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

