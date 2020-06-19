Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Ampere Electric Vehicles, the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton, said on Friday that it has registered a 60 per cent jump in its retail sales since the first phase of the unlocking on June 1, and has set up 10 new dealerships.

The company claimed that around 70 per cent customers feel that post-coronavirus, there is a need to shift to affordable and sustainable personal mobility solutions like e-scooter as a preferred mode for last-mile connectivity.

Also Read | YouTube Introduces New Tools to Help Advertisers Make Video Ads More Shoppable.

Earlier this week, the automaker launched its higher range e-two-wheeler Magnus Plus in the domestic market as part of its production expansion plans.

"Ampere Electric Vehicles has seen an upsurge of 60 per cent in retail sales in over 150 cities and towns across the country after Unlock 1.0 (June 1, 2020).

Also Read | Facebook Acquires Swedish Startup Mapillary to Take On Google Maps.

"The company also opened 10 new dealerships during this period and is witnessing a surge in new dealership enquiries with the number of applicants crossing 900," the company said in a release.

The company also said it is working strenuously to achieve the government's vision for a majority of mobility to go electric by 2030.

The firm is initiating several offers and schemes for the customers, launching new offerings with enhanced features and improving on the existing products, it said.

"As one of the significant players in the electric two-wheeler space, we are working diligently and taking every step possible to accelerate the growth of EVs (electric vehicles) in India. Ampere Zeal and Reo have become one of the top selling models in the respective price segments," said P Sanjeev, chief operating officer, Ampere Electric Vehicles.

There has been increasing interest in the number of prospective channel partners and Ampere Electric has accelerated its channel expansion drive, the company said.

There are around 60,000 Ampere e-scooters across over 200 cities and towns in the country, it said adding that the company is extending its 12th anniversary offer on Ampere Zeal (high speed), Reo and Magnus (slow speed) until June 30.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)