Chennai, May 3 (PTI) An animal keeper at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park here, popularly known as the Vandalur Zoo, sustained minor injuries when a white tiger lashed out at him while it was being handled, zoo authorities said on Tuesday.

The keeper had sustained only a "nail scratch below the lower eyelid" and he is alright, a zoo official said about the incident.

The white tiger named Nakulan is among a streak of six tigers in the zoo that has been witnessing a sharp increase in footfalls post the coronavirus pandemic. As Nakulan was not keeping well, the caretaker informed the zoo administration about its condition and immediately a medical team arrived to examine the tiger.

The tiger was taken into a squeeze cage for examination and while being handled it targeted the animal keeper. The zoo staff, however, used their presence of mind and closed the cage.

"Chellaiya, the animal keeper received a slight nail scratch from the tiger below his lower eyelid. He is absolutely alright," a senior official at the zoo said.

