Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale is now live and brings discounts on Samsung, Apple, Poco, and Realme among other brands. The e-commerce platform has partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10 percent discount on each purchase during the sale. The sale will last till May 8, 2022. To save your time, we have listed below some best deals from the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Apple iPhone 12 Now Available From Rs 53,999; Check Other Smartphone Offers Here.

Poco M4 Pro:

Poco M4 Pro is now listed on Flipkart with a discount of Rs 2,500. The 6GB + 64GB model is available at Rs 13,999, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variants is now available at Rs 16,999. Poco M4 Pro comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 64MP triple rear camera, a 16MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy F22:

Customers can now get Samsung Galaxy F22 at Rs 10,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 12,499. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch HD+ display, a 6,000mAh battery, a 48MP triple rear camera, a 13MP front camera and more.

Redmi Note 10S:

Redmi Note 10S is listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 13,999. With a discount of Rs 2,000, customers can get the smartphone at Rs 11,999. Redmi Note 10S gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a 64MP triple rear camera, a 13MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and more.

In addition to this, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro, and Realme Narzo 50A among other smartphones are available at a discount price.

