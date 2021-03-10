New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Security solutions provider Aqua Security on Wednesday said it has raised USD 135 million (over Rs 985 crore) in funding led by ION Crossover Partners.

The series E funding round, which puts Aqua's valuation in excess of USD 1 billion, also saw participation from existing investors, including M12 – Microsoft's venture fund, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Insight Partners, TLV Partners, Greenspring Associates, and Acrew Capital.

The total funding received by Aqua Security - which has offices in the US, Israel and India - since its founding in 2015 now totals USD 265 million.

This new round of investment follows a period of tremendous growth and will enable the company to broaden and deepen its solution portfolio, as well as expand its presence geographically, a statement said.

Aqua had established an R&D centre in Hyderabad in early 2019 and has rapidly scaled the facility to more than 50 people today.

India is Aqua's strategic centre and it is going to double its investment in India in 2021, making the India Centre become the fastest growing R&D centre for Aqua in 2021, the statement said.

Aqua is looking to expand its R&D team by 100 per cent this year to become atleast 20 per cent of the overall global workforce and add additional functions to the site as well, it added.

The company said its India unit is playing a significant role in its growth journey by providing innovative, scalable solutions in the cloud-native space.

In India, Aqua's focus will be on enhancing its offerings by innovation, research and development, and supporting the customers, it added.

In addition to the development and customer support functions, Aqua is also focused on driving strategic engagements with key GSI's (Global System Integrator) based out of India such as Tata Consultancy Services, HCL and Wipro.

Aqua will continue to invest in its partnership with GSIs to build a stronger partner ecosystem and deliver on global projects for large customers, the statement said.

Its customer list includes some of the world's leading organisations, including five of the top 10 banks in the world.

"We delivered on our vision and have a clear direction forward to provide the best platform for cloud native security. We've shown that our research and development teams are ahead of the market with the launch of innovative products such as Aqua DTA, our new Kubernetes Security Posture Management, and the Aqua CSPM solution," Dror Davidoff, CEO and Co-founder of Aqua Security, said.

As attacks targeting cloud native applications are now a fast-growing threat, Aqua is here to empower customers to protect their investment and secure their future in the cloud, Davidoff said.

