Itanagar, Dec 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday stressed on the role of social media and information technology, in bringing greater transparency in all phases of development.

Chairing a development meeting at his home constituency Chongkham in Namsai district, Mein said that all necessary measures were being taken by the government to ensure that the benefits of the various schemes currently implemented reaches the villagers.

He emphasized on the implementation of a stringent monitoring system to ensure that the schemes reach their intended beneficiaries, an official communique said here.

The deputy chief minister while pointing out at the importance of conserving freshwater fish as a major source of food and livelihood for many communities, suggested for taking steps to ensure that freshwater fish are properly managed and protected to ensure their sustainability.

He stressed on building awareness among the people so that they understand the importance of the conservation of the region's rich flora and fauna. He also suggested that the administration should provide incentives to promote conservation activities.

Expressing concern on the rising number of HIV cases in the district, Mein emphasised on the importance of raising awareness among the locals about preventive measures for HIV and urged the people to support HIV and AIDS patients toward fostering an environment of acceptance and understanding for them.

