Delhi, December 29: Central government employees may soon get a hike in their salary. As per reports, the Centre might decide on fitment factor this month on the basis of 7th pay commission recommendations. The development comes as the revision of fitment factor has been the long-pending demand of lakhs of employees across the country.

For many months now, the central government employees have been demanding a raise in the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times on 7th pay commission recommendations. All categories of workers in Central Government Services receive the Fitment Factor benefit. 7th Pay Commission Good News: After DA Hike, HRA Likely To Increase for Government Employees; Here’s How Much Increment Is Expected

If the fitment factor is increased by 3 times, then the salary of the employees excluding allowances will be 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. And if the demands of the employees are accepted, then the salary will be 26000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. Moreover, if the Centre accepts 3 times fitment factor hike, then the salary will be 21000 X 3 = Rs 63,000. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Tripura Announces 12% Hike in DA, DR for Government Employees and Pensioners; 50% Remuneration for Casual Workers

The remuneration of central personnel is decided by their basic salary, fitment factor, and allowances, under the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations.

In September this year, the central government has already raised the dearness allowance (DA) for central employees from 34 per cent to 38 per cent on 7th pay commission recommendations.

With this announcement, the Central government employees and pensioners became entitled to higher amount of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief respectively from 01.07.2022.

