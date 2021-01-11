Mangaldoi (Assam), Jan 11 (PTI) An assistant manager of a tea estate in Assam's Udalguri district has gone missing, police said on Monday.

As per an FIR, Sandip Goswami, assistant manager of Hatigor tea estate, was last seen driving alone towards Tangla town around 7.30 pm on Sunday, a police officer said.

A search operation has been launched to trace him, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)