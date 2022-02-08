Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest private healthcare service providers in the Gulf and in the country, on Tuesday reported an annualised 61 per cent increase in consolidated net income at Rs 148 crore for the December quarter.

Consolidated revenue grew 19 per cent to Rs 2,650 crore for the quarter, the Dubai and Kochi based company said in a statement.

Also Read | Apple Reportedly Considered Adding Face ID to 24-Inch M1 iMac.

India revenue grew 34 per cent to Rs 618 crore earning it a net profit of Rs 36 crore as against a net loss of Rs 8 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, it said.

Aster has strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare across 27 hospitals, 118 clinics, 323 pharmacies, nine labs and 57 patient experience centres in 6 Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and India, and employs over 24,300 staff, including 3,110 doctors and 7,063 nurses.

Also Read | Signal Now Allows Users To Change Phone Number Without Wiping Out Data.

Azad Moopen, the founder-chairman and managing director of the hospital chain, said as part of their India-focused growth strategy, "we are taking up multiple projects, especially brownfield facilities with low capex investment but high potential opportunity in many states".

As part of this, he said, the group will be taking over the operations of Mother Hospital, a 300-bed hospital near Kozhikode in Kerala. The first phase, with 140 beds, will be launched in the first quarter of FY23.

There is also brownfield expansion coming up attached to Aster Mims, Kozhikodet in an adjacent hotel which shall add additional 70 beds to the existing 680 capacity beds.

These two projects, adding 210 beds, will cost Rs 40 crore, he said.

The group is also coming up with a 200-bed multispecialty tertiary care greenfield hospital in Kasargod in Kerala investing Rs 140 crore and will be completed over the next 24 months. That apart Aster Mims Kannur, Kerala will get 100 beds more shortly.

Aster Labs, its diagnostics vertical, continues to enhance its presence in both Karnataka and Kerala. As of December, it runs eight satellite labs and 57 patient experience centers, and one reference lab and the number of labs will reach 33, and the number of experience centres will be 400 by the end of FY23.

As of December, Alfaone Retail Pharmacies, the entity that runs Aster Pharmacy under brand licence agreement, has 90 pharmacies -- 69 in Karnataka, 13 in Kerala and eight in Telangana; and is course to take the number to 130 by the end of this financial year and around 300 by FY23, Moopen said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)