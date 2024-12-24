New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Aurionpro Solutions on Tuesday said it has acquired Paris-based consultancy firm Fenixys in an all cash deal of 10 million euros (about Rs 90 crore).

Fenixys provides capital markets services to leading banks and financial institutions across Europe and the Middle East.

The acquisition strengthens Mumbai-based Aurionpro's banking and fintech strategy to expand its footprint in Europe and the Middle East, a company statement said.

"This acquisition is not just about expanding our offering portfolio and reach, but rather it is about synergistically merging our strengths--Fenixys' extensive and deep domain expertise with Aurionpro's strong IP-led offering--to offer a unique, global portfolio of solutions for the banking and capital markets industry," Aurionpro CEO Ashish Rai said.

Shares of Aurionpro settled at Rs 1,750 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, 1.06 per cent higher than the previous close.

