Mumbai, December 24: ISRO, India’s space agency, achieved remarkable milestones in 2024. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) witnessed the successful launch of the XPOSAT satellite aboard PSLV-C58, advancing India’s space research capabilities. ISRO's achievements in 2024 also included the launch of its latest communication satellite, GSAT-N2, which was launched by SpaceX Falcon 9. ISRO's GSLV-F14 mission deployed the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite to enhance weather forecasting. ISRO also marked significant progress in reusable spaceflight named "Pushpak" with the RLV LEX-02 and LEX-03 landing experiments.

Additionally, SSLV-D3 deployed the EOS-08 satellite, and the second experimental flight of Air Breathing Propulsion technology was a success. The year also saw the launch of the ISRO Proba-3 Mission, alongside the unveiling of ISRO Hab-1, a significant step to study the challenges of extraterrestrial conditions. Here's list of accomplishments made by ISRO in 2024. Gaganyaan Mission Update: ISRO Announces That Its C20 Cryogenic Engine Aces Crucial Test for Indian Crewed Orbital Spacecraft.

ISRO Achievements in 2024

Here's a comprehensive overview of ISRO's achievements in 2024, detailing its space missions and technological advancements by India's space agency.

ISRO PSLV-C58 / XPOSAT Mission

ISRO PSLV-C58 / XPOSAT Mission (Photo Credits: X/@isro)

The year 2024 started with ISRO’s PSLV-C58 / XPOSAT mission. On January 1, 2024, at 09:10 IST, ISRO's PSLV-C58 launched the XPOSAT satellite into a low eastward orbit. The satellite, known as the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite, is ISRO's first dedicated scientific satellite for studying X-ray emissions from celestial sources. It is based on a modified IMS-2 platform.

The mission aims to measure the polarisation of X-rays between 8-30 keV from around 50 cosmic sources using the POLIX payload. It conducts long-term studies of cosmic X-ray sources in the 0.8-15 keV range with the XSPECT instrument. Additionally, POLIX and XSPECT is used to measure polarisation and perform spectroscopic analysis of X-ray emissions from these sources in the common energy band.

ISRO GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS Mission

ISRO GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS Mission (Photo Credits: X/@isro)

The GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission was successfully launched on February 17, 2024, at 17:30 IST from Sriharikota. The GSLV rocket placed the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The three-stage launch vehicle is 51.7 metres long and weighs 420 tonnes, capable of launching various spacecraft for communications, navigation, and earth resource surveys.

INSAT-3DS is a third-generation meteorological satellite used to improve weather observations and monitor land and ocean surfaces for forecasting and disaster warnings. The mission was meant to monitor the Earth's surface, conduct oceanic observations, provide vertical profiles of atmospheric conditions, collect and share data from various platforms, and offer satellite-aided search and rescue services.

ISRO Completes RLV Technology Demonstrations With ‘Pushpak’ Winged Vehicle

ISRO Pushpak (Photo Credits: X/@isro)

ISRO successfully completed its third Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Landing Experiment (LEX) at 07:10 IST in Chitradurga, Karnataka on June 23, 2024. The final test, LEX-03 followed the earlier successes of LEX-01 and LEX-02 and demonstrated the RLV's ability to land autonomously under tougher conditions, including a cross range of 500 metres and stronger winds. The winged vehicle, named “Pushpak”, was released from an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter at an altitude of 4.5 KM.

Pushpak autonomously corrected its path from the release point, approached the runway, and landed accurately at high speed, exceeding 320 Km/h, which is faster than commercial and fighter aircraft. After landing, it slowed down to nearly 100 Km/h using a brake parachute, followed by its landing gear brakes. During the rollout, Pushpak used its rudder and nose wheel steering to maintain a steady path along the runway.

ISRO Conducts Flight Experiment of Air Breathing Propulsion System

ISRO Air Breathing Propulsion System (Photo Credits: Official Website)

ISRO successfully conducted its second experimental flight to demonstrate Air Breathing Propulsion Technology on July 22, 2024. The propulsion systems were mounted on both sides of an RH-560 sounding rocket, which was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The test flight performed well, with successful ignition of the air-breathing propulsion systems. During the flight, nearly 110 parameters were monitored to evaluate performance. The flight data collected will help the further development of Air Breathing Propulsion systems.

ISRO SSLV-D3/EOS-08 Mission

ISRO SSLV-D3/EOS-08 Mission (Photo Credits: X/@isro)

The third test flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) was successful. The SSLV can launch mini, micro, or nano satellites weighing between 10 to 500 kg into a 500 km orbit. It consists of three stages, all using solid fuel, with a liquid propulsion-based Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) as the final stage.

The SSLV-D3 was launched on August 16, 2024, successfully placing the EOS-08 satellite into orbit. It marks the completion of the SSLV Development Project and allows for future operational missions by Indian industry and NSIL. EOS-08 is a unique mission based on ISRO’s Microsat/IMS-1 platform, featuring advanced payloads for IR range, novel GNSS-R Payload, and SiC UV dosimeter.

ISRO’s 1st Analog Space Mission

ISRO’s 1st Analogue Space Mission (Photo Credits: X/@isro)

ISRO launched its first analogue space mission on November 1, 2024, to study the challenges of living in space, which will help future missions. It took place in Leh, Ladakh, and featured a compact, inflatable habitat called Hab-1 to simulate life in an interplanetary setting. It was a joint effort involving the Human Spaceflight Centre, ISRO, AAKA Space Studio, the University of Ladakh, IIT Bombay, and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council. Hab-1 includes essential facilities like a hydroponics farm, kitchen, and sanitation for creating a self-sustaining environment.

The mission will help to gather valuable data as India prepares for long-duration missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. During the mission, scientists will test new technologies, robotic equipment, vehicles, habitats, and communication systems, while also exploring power generation, mobility, infrastructure, and storage solutions.

ISRO’s Communication Satellite GSAT-N2 Launched by SpaceX

ISRO’s GSAt-N2 Launched by SpaceX (Photo Credits: X/@SpaceX)

ISRO's latest communication satellite, GSAT-N2, was successfully launched by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral on November 19, 2024. The satellite was carried into space by the Falcon 9 rocket, operated by Elon Musk-run SpaceX, and was successfully placed into orbit. The satellite operates at a high throughput of 48 Gbps using the Ka-band frequency, which will enhance broadband services and in-flight connectivity throughout the Indian region. Elon Musk’s SpaceX To Turn Its Starbase Site Into Texas City, Aerospace Company Sends Letter To Seek Approval From Local Officials.

ISRO PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission

ISRO PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 Mission (Photo Credits: X/@isro)

ISRO successfully launched the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 Sun observation mission using the PSLV-C59 rocket on December 5, 2024. The launch took place from Sriharikota. The purpose of the mission is to study the Sun's corona, which is challenging to observe because of the intense brightness of the solar disk. The spacecraft will deploy a 144-metre-long instrument called a solar coronagraph. The Proba-3 mission consisted of two spacecraft, which included the Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC) and the Occulter Spacecraft (OSC), which were launched together in a stacked configuration aboard the PSLV-XL rocket.

