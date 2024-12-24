Tirupati, December 24: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is all set to celebrate the Hindu festival of Vaikunta Ekadasi with great fervour. In order to ensure a smooth and hassle-free darshan of Lord Venkateswara on an auspicious day, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) recently announced an opening for online bookings. The online booking of special entry darshan tickets for the Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan at the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala has been made available. The significant festival will be celebrated from January 10 to 19, 2025, with thousands and lakhs of devotees expected to visit the sacred hill shrine in Tirupati.

It must be noted that there are two types of tickets which can be booked online. The online booking for Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets will begin at 11 AM on December 26. On the other hand, the booking for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan opened at 11 AM on Monday, December 23. The Vaikunta Dwaram is a sacred passage encircling the sanctum sanctorum and will remain open during the 10-day Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations. Devotees who are looking forward to visiting the Tirumala Tirupati temple for Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025 can book their tickets via TTD's official website, tirumala.org, and ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in. Sabarimala Mandala Pooja 2024 Date: Is Mandala Puja on December 25 or 26? Know Significance and Rituals of the Sacred Observance at Ayyappa Temple.

Steps to Book TTD Vaikunta Ekadasi 2025 Ticket Online:

Visit TTD's official website AT tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in

Generate an OTP by entering your mobile number

Log in after entering the OTP

Read the guidelines carefully

The location chosen by a devotee will determine how many people are permitted per booking.

Pilgrims can reserve accommodations with a minimum of one day's notice or a maximum of 120 days

Next, choose the pilgrimage's location

Now, choose the TTD darshan dates as per your suitability

Open slots will be green and quickly filing slots will be shown in yellow

Red slots mean the quotas are full, while blue slots mean quotas have not been released as yet

Choose accommodation from the available rooms

After choosing the date, select the hour that works best for you and add the number of pilgrims

Complete online darshan booking by completing the payment

Post this, you will receive a confirmation message and email with your ticket details

Take a printout for easy access.

Carry a Valid ID along with your ticket on the day of the darshan

It is also learned that TTD will implement a system of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens. These tokens are available at eight centres in Tirupati and one in Tirumala. These include MR Palli, Jeevakona, Ramanaidu School, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Indira Maidan, Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, Bhudevi Complex in Tirupati and Kaustubham Guesthouse in Tirumala. Only those who have valid darshan tokens will be allowed entry to Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, whereas individuals without tokens can visit Tirumala but will not have access to the darshan queue. Mandala Pooja 2024 Greetings: Send Happy Mandala Puja Wishes, HD Images, Wallpapers, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate the Ritual Dedicated to Lord Ayyappa.

On the day of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, i.e. January 10, 2025, VIP protocol darshan will begin at 4:45 AM, following which a grand Swarna Ratham (golden chariot) procession will take place from 9 AM to 11 AM. The next day, the Chakrasnanam ritual will be observed at the Srivari Pushkarini (temple pond) from 5:30 AM to 6:30 AM. To accommodate the large number of devotees during the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, the TTD has made extensive arrangements, including free food distribution (Annadanam), Laddu distribution and traffic management.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2024 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).