New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Aurobindo Pharma on Tuesday said it has received Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) from the US health regulator for its Telangana-based manufacturing plant.

As per the information available on the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) website, the company's Unit - IX, an API intermediate facility situated at Sangareddy District, Telangana, has now been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI), the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

The USFDA had inspected the site from November 10 to November 18, 2022.

As per the USFDA, a VAI means that objectionable conditions or practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action.

