Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) Car after-sales services startup Automovill has launched a dedicated learning management platform in collaboration with Scaffold Technologies to upskill auto mechanics and technicians, a release said on Wednesday.

Under the programme, the full-stack platform plans to cover over 5-million semi-skilled and skilled technicians by 2023, from across the country with a presence in more than 100 cities and in all major Indian languages, it said.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 2 With Snapdragon 870 SoC Now Official in China, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

The country has approximately more than a million such workforce spread across 718 districts. Most of them deal with the day-to-day challenges of not having the proper/adequate knowledge and standard operating procedure to deal with a different set of cars, according to Automovill.

Currently, the training material will be available in two formats--photos with text and video for every make and model of the cars. The brand has kept access to the LMP free of cost in its initial phase, it said.

Also Read | Oppo F19s To Be Launched in India on September 27, 2021.

The service is currently available in English, Hindi, and Kannada languages. As the portfolio and traction grow it will be available for more languages, it added.

“In a country like India, we have about 20+ OEM's in the current scenario. Every 3-6 months these OEMs are launching new vehicles that would have different functions. However, against the pace of launch, there are about five million technicians that are yet not trained for the new models,” said Mridu Mahendra Das, Co-founder-Chief Executive Officer, Automovill.

The gap in terms of training and servicing knowledge is evident, he said, adding that a programme has been launched to fill in this gap only.

“We will keep inviting it with the latest AI, ML, and AR technology to add more and more tools to upskill the automotive mechanics and technicians community,” he said.

“We are really excited that auto technicians across the country will benefit through this platform and our partnership with Automovill. We look forward to bringing in such more disruption in the future,” said VimalKanth Tummala, Co-founder, Scaffold Technologies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)