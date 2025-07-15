New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Edible oil company AWL Agri Business Ltd has reported a 24 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 237.95 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year due to higher expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 313.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

AWL Agri Business Ltd sells edible oils and some other food products under the Fortune brand.

Total income of AWL Agri Business, however, rose to Rs 17,264.74 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal, from Rs 14,207.84 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Total expenses grew to Rs 16,954.14 crore, from Rs 13,789.67 crore.

In April-June quarter, edible oil revenue was up 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13,415 crore, even as volumes declined by 4 per cent annually.

"In Q1, the food and FMCG segment posted Rs 1,414 crore revenue, a decline of 8 per cent YoY, due to multiple transient headwinds," the company said.

The revenue of industry essentials rose to Rs 2,229.88 crore from 1,986.26 crore.

"The company witnessed a temporary volume decline, primarily influenced by the consolidation of its regional rice operations and muted consumer demand.

"Encouragingly, the core categories delivered healthy volume growth, and revenue rose 21 per cent YoY, driven by higher edible oil realizations," Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, AWL Agri Business Ltd, said.

The reduction in import duty on crude edible oils could positively impact domestic refiners by boosting sales and curbing imports of refined oils, he added.

"Additionally, the normalization of palm oil prices is likely to support volume growth in the coming quarters," Mallick said.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, AWL Agri Business Ltd, erstwhile Adani Wilmar Ltd, had posted a net profit of Rs 1,225.81 crore on a total income of Rs 63,910.28 crore.

In December last year, Adani Group had announced its exit from Adani Wilmar Ltd, a joint venture with Singapore-based Wilmar Group.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)