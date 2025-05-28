New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Axis Max Life Insurance on Wednesday said its MD and CEO Prashant Tripathy will step down with effect from September 30.

Tripathy, associated with the company since 2007, has been at the helm for the last six years.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2025: ISRO Invites Applications for 64 Technician, Draughtsman and Other Posts, Apply Online at vssc.gov.in.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said Tripathy expressed his desire to retire from the position of the MD & CEO, effective September 30, 2025, to devote time to personal pursuits and priorities.

"In accordance with applicable laws and the company's governance policies, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) and the Board of Directors, at their respective meetings held earlier today, reviewed and approved his proposal for early retirement," Axis Max Life Insurance said.

Also Read | What Is Social Media Vetting Which Trump Admin Plans To Expand for Foreign Students? How Will It Affect US Student Visa Issuance Process?.

The filing further said that the Board of Directors will initiate the process to identify his successor.

The appointment will be subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)