Karimnagar (Telangana) Feb 11 (PTI) The ruling BRS government in the State on Saturday appointed MLC Thaniparthi Bhanu Prasad Rao as Government Chief Whip in the Telangana Legislative Council.

Rao, a member of the Legislative Council for the fourth time is a resident of Karimnagar, an official release said.

He was the Chairman, House Committee on Rajiv Rahadari APLC and also the member of Committee on Public Accounts, Minorities Welfare.

Graduated in Architecture, Rao is a senior leader of the ruling Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the release said.

