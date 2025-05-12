Latest News | Bareilly: Man Arrested for Posting Video Supporting Pakistan

May 12, 2025
Latest News | Bareilly: Man Arrested for Posting Video Supporting Pakistan

Bareilly (UP), May 12 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly posting a video supporting Pakistan on social media, a police official said on Monday.

Mohammad Sajid, a resident of Girdharpur village under the Deorania Police Station area of Bareilly district, was arrested for allegedly writing "Pakistan Zindabad" and posting its video on Facebook.

In the video, people could be seen celebrating and waving the Pakistani flag.

Baheri Circle Officer (CO) Arun Kumar Singh informed that a case had been registered against Sajid.

Claiming Sajid's alleged post to be against the security and sovereignty of the nation, Hindu Yuva Vahini leader Himanshu Patel filed a complaint at the Deorania Police Station on Saturday, after which a case was filed and Sajid was arrested, the police said.

After his arrest, Sajid started shouting "Pakistan Murdabad" slogans at the police station, police said.

