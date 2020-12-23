Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) Private healthcare major Belle Vue Clinic, a part of the M P Birla Group, will invest Rs 500 crore to set up two hospitals at Rajarhat on the outskirts of the city and increase the number of beds at its existing facility here.

An additional amount of Rs 103 crore will be spent for building a nursing institute at Rajarhat, and all will be ready by March 2022, Belle Vue Clinic CEO Pradip Tondon said.

The proposed hospitals are being developed over a two-acre plot.

"The new facilities will offer world-class health services using high-end diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. The infrastructure will be of high quality," he said. PTI dc

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)