Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) West Bengal entrepreneurs from the steel, snacks and services sector showed interest in investing in Uttar Pradesh and signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for projects worth around Rs 7,000 crore, a senior UP minister said here.

The projects are estimated to provide employment opportunities for 14,000 people in the north Indian state which held a roadshow here.

The UP government signed MoUs with Captain Steel (Rs 1650 crore), Shyam Metallics (Rs 630 crore), and SRMB Steel (Rs 250 crore). Hospital services company Greentech Environment aims to invest Rs 2,000 crore Haldiram Bhujiawala and Balaji Wafers each are likely to invest Rs 500 crore, a statement said.

Other companies committed to invest in the North Indian state include Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited, Anmol Feeds (fish farming), Allenberry (Medical Gas), Eastern Equipment and Lux Industries.

The government also signed MoUs with Infinity Infotech Park (Rs 400 crore), Charnock Hospital (Rs 200 crore) and Meghdootam Travels for Rs 150 crore.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Uttar Pradesh's Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, Labor and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh and Minister of State for Information Technology Ajit Pal Singh, among others.

In a video message, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invited the investors to the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow next month.

Gupta had on Tuesday said the state was targeting a cumulative investment commitment of Rs 17 lakh crore at the summit.

