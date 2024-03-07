New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The power ministry on Thursday said Benjamin L Tlumtea took charge as a member of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission for Manipur and Mizoram.

He was administered the oath by Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh through video conferencing, the ministry said in a statement.

Tlumtea has been appointed as the member from Mizoram for five years or till the age of 65, whichever is earlier, the Ministry of Power said.

The major functions of the commission include regulating the tariff for supply, transmission and wheeling of electricity, it added.

Its role is also to facilitate intra-state transmission and wheeling of electricity, issue licences to transmission licensees, distribution licensees and electricity traders, promote co-generation and generation of electricity from renewable sources of energy and adjudicate upon the disputes between the licensees and generating companies, the statement said.

The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC), a two-member commission for Manipur and Mizoram, has been constituted under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003, and a memorandum of agreement was signed by the state governments of Manipur and Mizoram, authorising the Centre to constitute a JERC on their behalf.

