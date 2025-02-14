New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Friday said it has secured an order worth 6,700 crore from Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) to set up an 800 MW thermal power unit in Telangana.

Under this contract, BHEL's scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning, along with civil works, a company statement said.

BHEL has secured an order from SCCL for setting up the 800 MW Adilabad supercritical thermal power project in Mancherial district, Telangana on EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) basis.

The company said the broad consideration or size of the order is Rs 6,700 crore exclusive of taxes and duties.

The proposed unit is to be established adjacent to the existing 2x600 MW units which are in operation.

Significantly, these units were also entrusted upon BHEL for Boiler-Turbine-Generator (BTG) scope and both units were commissioned by BHEL in 2016.

Notably, BHEL has successfully installed more than 75 per cent of the coal-based sets for various utilities in the state of Telangana.

As India's foremost power equipment manufacturer, with over 1,70,000 MW of utility power capacity installed across the country, BHEL continues to play a pivotal role in bolstering India's energy security and supporting the vision of self-reliance in the power sector.

