Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) A Bill aimed at regulating groundwater usage in the Rajasthan has been sent to the select committee of the assembly once again for a review, following a discussion on it in the House on Wednesday.

The Rajasthan Groundwater (conservation and regulation) Authority Bill, 2025 had previously been sent to the select committee last August. In February, the time for submitting the select committee's report was extended. After receiving the committee's report, the Bill was brought for a debate in the House again.

During the debate on the Bill, opposition members raised questions on several provisions.

They specifically criticised the provisions requiring the registration of all tube wells and machines for drilling tube wells. They said that the government lacks the resources to implement such measures.

Congress legislators Rafiq Khan accused the government of trying to impose its control over water. He said water was the one resource that was available without permission, but now there will be difficulties.

After a debate on the Bill in the assembly, Public Health Engineering Department Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary proposed sending the Bill to the select committee, which was approved by the house.

