New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal has invested USD 3.5 million (about Rs 29 crore) in edtech firm LeverageEdu, sources aware of the development said.

Bansal made the investment through his venture capital firm Three State Ventures at an enterprise valuation of USD 150 million.

Also Read | GST Council Likely To Exempt IGST on Cancer Drug Import, Fix 5% Tax on Refreshments Served in Multiplex.

The investment from Bansal was part of the USD 40 million funding round which LeverageEdu concluded recently.

BSE and NSE-listed NBFC Capri Global, existing investors Blume Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners and Kaizenvest PE also participated in the round.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Attends Reception Onboard INS Trishul Along With Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

LeverageEdu, which facilitates overseas education, closed the financial year 2023 with a revenue of about Rs 110 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)