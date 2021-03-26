New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd on Friday made a tepid market debut as its shares listed at a discount of over 4 per cent from the issue price of Rs 305.

It listed at Rs 293, lower by 3.93 per cent from the issue price on BSE. Later, as trade progressed it declined 8.59 per cent to Rs 278.80.

On NSE, the stock listed at Rs 292, reflecting a decline of 4.26 per cent.

The initial public offer of Suryoday Small Finance Bank was subscribed 2.37 times earlier this month.

Price range for the Rs 582-crore offer was at Rs 303-305 per share.

The small finance bank has over 20 institutional investors with a mix of institutional investors, development funds, and private equity investors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)