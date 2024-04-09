Shimla, Apr 9 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh BJP Tuesday filed a complaint with the state's chief electoral officer against Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's statement on Devinder Kumar Bhutto, its candidate for the Kutlehar assembly bypoll.

Bhutto is among the six Congress rebels who voted in favour of the BJP's nominee in the Rajya Sabha elections held on February 27. These MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker for defying a whip to be present in the House and vote in favour of the government during the cut motion and budget.

In its two-page complaint, the BJP alleged that Sukhu made the remark "Bhutto ko Kootto (beat Bhutto)" while addressing a gathering in Kutlehar on April 6 which is highly derogatory and offensive.

"It not only shows a complete disregard for basic human dignity but also has the potential to create an atmosphere of anarchy and unrest in the state. Moreover, the use of such language by the CM sends a wrong message to the people of Himachal Pradesh," the complaint said.

"It promotes a culture of hatred, division, and intolerance among the citizens, which is detrimental to the democratic values that our country stands for and we firmly believe that it is essential for the Election Commission to take immediate and strict action against Sukhu for his offensive statement," it added.

The complaint urged the poll officer to thoroughly investigate this matter, take appropriate action and ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

