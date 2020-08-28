Mangaluru, Aug 28 (PTI) BJP MLA S Angara tested positive for COVID-19 Friday and advised home quarantine, health department sources said here.

Angara, who returned from Bengaluru, went for a test as he was having a headache and the result turned out positive, they said.

The MLA, representing Sullia constituency in Dakshina Kannada district, had been placed under home quarantine. PTI

