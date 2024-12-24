Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot targeted the BJP, alleging it never believed in the Constitution and BR Ambedkar.

He alleged that the RSS chief had once refused to accept the Constitution.

"These people (RSS-BJP) neither had faith in the Constitution nor Ambedkar. Everyone has this proof. The RSS chief had even refused to accept the Constitution. They had no participation in the freedom movement. They mislead people," Gehlot told reporters at the Jaipur Airport on Monday.

He said the Congress honoured Ambedkar and he was made the chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution.

On Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), Gehlot said that a new name was coined for the project. But asked why the agreement was kept "secret".

Replying to a question on Rahul Gandhi allegedly pushing fellow MPs, Gehlot said, "There are CCTV cameras in Parliament premises. Every moment is videographed. Why is that videography kept hidden? The country and the world know about Rahul Gandhi," Gehlot said.

