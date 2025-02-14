New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden on Friday said that Mohalla Clinics would be renamed as "Ayushman Arogya Mandir" to become actual centres for serving people.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Sirsa alleged, "Under the Aam Aadmi Party government, the Mohalla Clinics were plagued with fake tests and ghost patients, turning them into money-spinning ATMs."

Sirsa further said that the BJP government in Delhi would establish Ayushman Arogya Mandirs near JJ clusters to ensure free primary health care for all residents in these areas.

The Delhi BJP's first Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the Assembly polls had promised the establishment of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in JJ clusters to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in these communities.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi's outgoing Chief Minister Atishi claimed that BJP leaders were embroiled in a "tussle" over ministerial positions to "exploit" public funds. She claimed the BJP had no real intention of fulfilling the commitments made in its election manifesto.

"Our sources indicate that the BJP is planning to blame AAP for its failure to fulfil promises. They will claim that the Delhi government has no funds due to the previous AAP administration," Atishi said.

The BJP, which secured a landslide victory in the recently concluded 70-member Delhi Assembly elections, has yet to announce its chief minister and cabinet. The party won 48 seats, while AAP's tally dropped significantly to 22 from its 2020 count of 62.

