New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Logistics company Blue Dart Express Ltd on Friday posted an over 49 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 69.44 crore in the March quarter on account of increased expenses.

It had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 136.97 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | Cyclone Mocha Update: Cyclonic Circulation Likely To Develop Over Southeast Bay of Bengal Around May 6, Says IMD.

Its total income declined to Rs 1,225.22 crore from Rs 1,169.52 crore in the January-March period of FY22.

While the company's total expenses rose to Rs 1,128.59 crore as against Rs 986.27 crore a year ago.

Also Read | MG Comet EV Prices Announced, Check Specs, Variants, Delivery Schedule.

The company has also approved an interim dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

"We continue to maintain our focus on operational improvements and productivity enhancements, which led to growth.

"We closed FY'23 with a strong potential for the future by developing creative solutions for our customers and expanding our fleet with two Boeing 737 aircraft to serve the length and breadth of the country," Balfour Manuel, Managing Director of Blue Dart, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)