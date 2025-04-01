Bengaluru, Apr 1 (PTI) Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation on Tuesday announced that it has reached a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey, with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions now accounting for 39.80 per cent of its total ticket fare revenue as of March 2025.

BMTC has actively promoted UPI payments to enhance passenger convenience and streamline operations.

"This initiative has led to a steady increase in digital transactions, reinforcing the corporation's commitment to modernising public transport services," it said in a statement.

According to them, the widespread adoption of UPI payments has significantly improved the ease and speed of ticket transactions, benefiting both passengers and BMTC staff.

"This achievement marks a crucial step in encouraging digital payment adoption among commuters, paving the way for a cashless and more efficient ticketing system," it added.

