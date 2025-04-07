Bareilly, Apr 7 (PTI) Three employees of an ethanol plant in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district sustained burn injuries on Monday after a boiler exploded in the factory, officials said.

After the boiler exploded at the plant of SNG Bio Products Private Limited on the Aonla-Aliganj road under the Bisharatganj police station limits, its cap fell about 500 metres away and caught fire.

Three workers sustained burn injuries in the incident, two of whom have been admitted to a private hospital in Bareilly, the officials said.

A loud sound was heard when the boiler exploded, prompting villagers from the nearby areas to rush to the spot.

Chief fire officer Chandramohan Sharma said fire engines from Aonla and Bareilly were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The matter is being investigated, he added.

