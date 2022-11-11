Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Canara Robeco Mutual Fund on Friday launched a new fund offering for investing in midcaps.

The offering is suitable for investors with an investment horizon of over 5 years, and the offer will be open till November 25, as per a statement.

HDFC Bank ties up with Arzoo



HDFC Bank has partnered with retail technology platform Arzoo to offer 'purchase cards' targeted at offline retailers, which offer an interest free credit of up to Rs 1 crore for a month.

The tie-up will help Arzoo's 40,000 retail partners to efficiently manage their working capital, a statement said. Mylab sets up advanced genetic laboratory and cancer research centre in Pune

Biotech company Mylab Discovery Solutions on Friday announced that it has set up an advanced genetic laboratory and cancer research centre at Pune's Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.

Tests to analyse DNA, RNA, chromosomes and proteins can be conducted at the lab, as per a statement.

