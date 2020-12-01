New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) IBM and ANSR Consulting Inc on Tuesday announced their collaboration to set up and manage centres of excellence (CoEs) in areas, including cloud, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, for the Global Capability Center (GCC) clients across the globe.

With more than 40 per cent share of the global GCC market and an immense talent pool, India is seen as a hotbed for enterprise transformation and innovation through GCCs, according to a statement.

Also Read | Google Play Best of 2020: Best Android Apps, Games & Winners of Users’ Choice Awards Announced.

As part of this collaboration, ANSR will combine its proprietary GCC Playbook, GCC Consulting services expertise as well as its capability to design, build and operate GCCs with the deep industry and IT consulting competencies of IBM services, it added.

Also Read | COVID-19 Pandemic Impact: 80% of India Inc Fear More Fraud Cases in Next 2 Years, Says Deloitte Survey.

*

*

* LTI partners Temenos to launch digital banking platform in Nordic market

* IT firm Larsen and Toubro Infotech (LTI) on Tuesday said it has partnered with Temenos, a banking software company, to launch Digital Banking Platform, powered by Temenos technology.

The platform will modernise legacy core banking systems in the Nordic region, enabling financial institutions to be more agile and scalable while reducing operating costs, a statement said. Banks will also be able to leverage the platform to launch new products and services faster, it added.

"This partnership of Temenos and LTI brings unmatched experience, expertise, and passion for innovation to the banks and financial institutions in the Nordic region. The new powerful banking platform based on Temenos' cloud-native technology, will enable banks to scale, modernise, and reduce IT cost significantly," LTI CEO and MD Sanjay Jalona said.

*

*

* Quantela picks up minority stake in Graymatics

* Quantela, a smart city enabler, on Tuesday said it has picked up a minority stake in Singapore-based Graymatics, a cognitive multimedia analytics company.

"The all-equity deal would give Quantela a minority shareholding in Graymatics with significant strategic and go-to-market (GTM) alignment, and help build comprehensive capabilities in video analytics into its AI-driven smart solutions for its target markets spanning smart cities, buildings, education campuses, public spaces and commercial establishments," a statement said.

For Graymatics, which caters to industries such as surveillance, telecom, media and advertising, retail and e-commerce; the deal opens doors for it to be a part of global smart city projects through Quantela, it added.

Graymatics provides video analytics solutions to different smart cities especially in the East Zone of India, and various smart spaces (including buildings, highways, ports, airports, telecom carriers) in Singapore, Indonesia, China, the Philippines, Japan, Korea to enhance safety, security, operational efficiency and customer experience.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)