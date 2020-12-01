The year 2020 is about to end and Google Play has announced the best android apps, games & winners of Users' Choice Awards 2020. 'Legends of Runeterra' by Riot Games has been announced as the Best Game of 2020 in the country as it is believed to be compelling, accessible game by Google. 'Meditate with Wysa' by Touchkin has been declared as the best app of 2020 in India. Google believes that the app is a standout and a case of 'utility meeting ingenuity and delight'. Google Testing Paid Service 'Task Mate' in India.

Legends of Runeterra lets players adapt, outwit & outplay opponents in quick-fire card battles. Google awarded Users' Choice App Award to Microsoft Office; Word, Excel, PowerPoint & more. In addition to this, Users' Choice Game of 2020 has been awarded to World Cricket Championship 3 - WCC3. Google also has a bunch of other categories under Best Apps of 2020. One of the categories is called 'Best Everyday Essentials'. The apps listed in this category are - Koo: Connect with Indians in Indian languages, Microsoft Office, The Pattern, Grocery Shopping & Recipes, Zelish - Meal Planning & Zoom Cloud Meetings.

Another category is 'Best for Personal Growth' that has apps that helped users with their own aspirations. The apps listed under this category are - Apna - 'Job Search App', Bolkar App: Indian Audio Question Answer, Mindhouse - Modern Meditation, MyStore & Writco. Best Hidden Gems of 2020 include 'Chef Buddy', 'Finshots', 'Flyx', 'goDutch' & Meditate with 'Wysa'. Best for Fun apps consists Free Audio Stories, 'Books', 'Podcasts - 'Pratilipi FM', 'Moj Short Video App', 'MX TakaTak', 'Reface' & 'Vita'. Moreover, games included under the Best Competitive Game category are - 'Bullet Echo', 'KartRider Rush+', 'Legends of Runeterra', 'Top War: Battle Game' & 'Rumble Hockey'. Best Indie games listed are - 'Maze Machina', 'Motorsport Manager Racing', 'Reventure', and 'Sky: Children of the Light'.

