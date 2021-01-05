Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Co-operative lender Saraswat Bank on Tuesday announced lowering of finance rates under which home loan will be available from 7 per cent per annum interest.

It has also announced that no processing fees will be charged for home loans. It also lowered interest rates on other products like car loans, loans against property and gold loans, as per an official statement.

* Bandhan Bank ties up with Indian Army to provide banking services

* Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday tied up with the Indian Army to provide banking services to the personnel posted across the country.

Under a special account, the bank will offer a personal accident insurance of Rs 30 lakh and an air accident cover of Rs 1 crore to those opening salary accounts with it, according to an official statement.

* Inka Entworks to host mobile app security solution from Amazon Web Services Asia-Pacific Region

* South Korean company Inka Entworks on Tuesday said it will host its mobile app security solution from Amazon Web Services Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region, which will help its fintech clients comply with data localisation requirements.

In an official statement, the technology security-focused company said smaller companies and start-ups are challenged to meet continuous regulation requirements to protect their customer data.

