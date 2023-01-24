New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) American Express Banking Corp, (AEBC) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anurag Gupta as the vice president and head of global merchant and network services in India.

In his new role, Gupta will be responsible for expanding the Amex merchant coverage and the network that issues American Express Cards via bank partnerships in India, the card company said in a statement.

Gupta has been a part of American Express for over 18 years, working across different businesses, functions and roles in India and in other global markets, it said.

******

*PNB, Aadhar Housing Finance enter into co-lending partnership

Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd have entered into a co-lending agreement to offer home loans at competitive interest rates.

Through this partnership, the aim is to reach out to a large section of society viz. economically weaker, lower, and middle-Income groups for providing easy, convenient, and efficient home finance solutions to customers, PNB said in a statement.

The co-lending framework of the Reserve Bank of India provides a tool for the banks and NBFCs/HFCs to collaborate, and leverage their respective strengths to provide an affordable solution to the unserved and underserved sections of society, it added.

******

*Religare Enterprises appoint Preeti Madan as director

Religare Enterprises on Tuesday announced the appointment of Preeti Madan to its board as an independent director.

The appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders of the company, Religare Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

She served as an independent director on the board of WAPCOS Ltd for three years up to July 2022, it added.

***** *Air India Express to unveil new tail art developed at Kochi Muziris Biennale festival

Air India's international budget arm Air India Express will unveil a new tail art developed at the Kochi Muziris Biennale festival, and installed on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the occasion of Republic Day, the airline has said.

The festival is Asia's largest contemporary art festival, which began in December last year and will go on till April.

The original acrylic painting of artist GS Smitha has been adapted into a 25-foot-long tail art by the Kochi Biennale Foundation.

The tail art will be unveiled by Kerala Public Works and Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas at the hangar of Air India Engineering Services Limited at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Air India Express has had a tradition of exhibiting distinctive artworks on the tails of their aircraft, carrying the country's rich culture and heritage, the airline said.

