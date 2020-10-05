New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Aurionpro Solutions Ltd on Monday said it has bagged a Rs 30 crore order from the Transport Department of NCT, Delhi.

The order entails supply, commission and operation of the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) System for the buses in Delhi for fleet size of over 4,000 buses, a statement said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Addresses AI Summit 'RAISE 2020', Says Artificial Intelligence Has Big Role in Healthcare, Education and Next-Generation Urban Infrastructure; Key Highlights.

The ticketing system, to be implemented, will be interoperable with DMRC Card and will also scan the QR ticketing on mobile, encouraging use of digital fare media in the pandemic, it added.

"The project, which is valued at Rs 30 crore, will be for a duration of 5 years, consisting of implementation within six months followed by the maintenance and support," it said.

Also Read | SpiceJet to Start Flights From India to London From December 4.

**** Hudle ropes in Ajinkya Rahane as brand ambassador, advisor

*Delhi-based sports tech and events startup Hudle on Monday said it has appointed cricketer Ajinkya Rahane as brand ambassador and advisor.

Apart from being the face of the brand, Rahane will also be able to guide the team with strategic inputs through his wealth of experience in professional sport, a statement said.

"We are thrilled to have Ajinkya on board. His association with HUDLE will be instrumental in spreading the idea of playing sports to a wider audience. He will also help us in identifying and unlocking new opportunities as a strategic partner," Suhail Narain, Founder and CEO of Hudle, said.

Hudle uses technology to make sports activities accessible to the masses, irrespective of their age or skill level. It enables players to book sports venues, events and fitness sessions on their B2C platform while helping sports facility owners streamline their operations with their B2B partner software.

**** Hexaware inaugurates COVID-19 facility in Raigad

* IT firm Hexaware Technologies Ltd on Monday said it has set up a 97-bed COVID-19 ward at District Civil Hospital, Raigad (Maharashtra).

Under the initiative, the company supported and created the infrastructure for 44 ICU beds which would have oxygen, air supply and ventilator supply lines and well equipped with oxygen supply lines for the balance 53 beds, a statement said.

"The effort is in our commitment to reach out to the strata of society who are below the poverty line and depend on government medical infrastructure. Under mission Ayushman Bharat, we deepen our focus and commitment by reaching out to similar centers across the country and create facilities that provide infrastructure which goes beyond the COVID crisis," Amberin Memon, Head - Corporate Social Responsibility at Hexaware Technologies Ltd, said.

**** BOB Financial, ICSI launch co-branded credit card * BOB Financial Solutions (BFSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda (BoB) and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) have launched a co-branded credit card for company secretaries (CS).

The BoB-ICSI Diamond credit card will give exclusive benefits and conveniences to company secretaries such as 5X rewards on online spends and utility payments and exclusive insurance benefits among others, the company said in a release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)