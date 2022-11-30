New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) GE Power India Limited (GEPIL) on Wednesday said the company alongwith NGSL has completed a turbine project for NTPC in Ramagundam, Telangana.

It was a steam turbine renovation and modernisation project at NTPC's Ramagundam Super Thermal Power Station, GEPIL said in a statement.

Also Read | India on Track To Achieve 6.8-7% GDP Growth This Fiscal, Says Chief Economic Advsior V Anantha Nageswaran.

"The project supports the decarbonisation story of India with solutions aided by more efficient and flexible power generation solutions.

"Upgrade projects like these are aimed at increasing power, efficiency and reliability while also reducing emissions and will better position the country to meet future energy demands," Prashant Jain, RGM - GE Steam Power and MD - GE Power India Limited, said.

Also Read | TNEB Aadhaar Linking Status: How To Check Online If Your UIDAI Number Is Linked With TANGEDCO E-Bill.

NTPC GE Power Services Pvt Ltd (NGSL) is a 50:50 joint venture company between NTPC Limited and GE Power India Limited established in 1999. NGSL is into executing retrofit solutions for coal based thermal power stations in India.

*** NCB to organise international conference * National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) is organising an international conference from December 6-9 with a theme 'moving towards net zero carbon emission', an official statement said on Wednesday.

Besides panel discussions and keynote addresses from eminent speakers of industry and academia, about 150 technical papers will be presented close to 20 technical sessions.

More than 80 leading equipment manufacturers and service providers of India and the world, will also showcase their technological prowess, new products and services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)