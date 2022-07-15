Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) Home interiors firm HomeLane on Friday launched its first home interiors studio with an all-women workforce in Bengaluru.

"Bengaluru has been a very promising market for HomeLane and we are excited to launch our 10th studio in the city. Our new unit at RR Nagar, is an all women studio. Today 25 per cent of our overall workforce comprises women but the vision behind this new studio is to empower more women in the home interior industry," HomeLane COO and co-founder Tanuj Choudhry said in a statement.

HomeLane currently offers services in over 20 cities across the country through over 44 experience centres.

*** TPSDI to trains 5,000 youth for 'green energy jobs' * Tata Power Skill Development Institute (TPSDI) on Friday announced that it will be training 5,000 youth for 'green energy jobs'.

The institute is offering courses in clean energy technologies like solar PV rooftop, EV charging, and Home Automation at its training centers in Mumbai, Kutch, Dhanbad, and Jamshedpur, as per a statement. *** Maharashtra University of Health Sciences ties up with Microsoft * Nashik's Maharashtra University of Health Sciences has collaborated with Microsoft for digital innovation and collaboration in healthcare services and medical education.

They will work together for purposes like tech-led remote healthcare solutions, patient care using mixed reality, and medical education and training, according to a statement.

*** Eros Now ties up with Fetch TV * Eros Now on Friday announced an expansion of its presence in Australia through a tie-up with Fetch TV.

The new distribution partnership will provide over 6,30,000 active Fetch subscribers with access to Eros Now's content of over 12,000 Indian movies and originals, a statement said.

