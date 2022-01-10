Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) IDBI Bank on Monday said it has started offering products benchmarked to Alternative Reference Rates (ARRs) by replacing the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) in line with regulatory guidelines.

All the new transactions are being referenced to the ARRs with effect from January 1 this year, the lender said in a release.

The ARRs include Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) for USD transactions, Sterling Overnight Interbank Average (SONIA) for GBP transactions, it said.

*** *Pearson India onboards Vicky Kaushal as brand ambassador

Global learning company Pearson on Monday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal as its new brand ambassador.

India is a strategic growth market for Pearson, focused on driving transformational change and digital innovation. Vicky Kaushal as the brand ambassador will help the company in building a strong relationship with youth and strengthen its direct-to-consumer proposition, the company said in a statement.

“...His recent achievements and contributions towards the Entertainment industry have made him one of the most popular youth icons in the country. Today, the Indian education system is at the cusp of a digital transformation, and we are certain that this partnership will help us create a strong connection with learners," Pearson Managing Director, India and Asia, Siddharth Banerjee said.

*** *More than 3 lakh people received training under PMKVY 3.0

As many as 3.36 lakh people have been trained and 1.65 lakh certified so far under the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana scheme, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said on Monday.

The scheme was launched in January 2021 to promote skill development and address the industry needs, and meet the market demands.

"So far under PMKVY 3.0, 3.74 lakh people have been enrolled, 3.36 lakh trained, 2.23 assessed, and 1.65 lakh certified," the ministry said in a statement.

The World Bank has till date disbursed/ reimbursed USD 169.46 million (Rs 1,118.46 crore) to the Government of India under SANKALP (Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion), it added.

