New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday introduced reverse park alert systems (RPAS) equipped cargo variants of its van EECO with price starting at Rs 4,27,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).

In a regulatory filing, the company said the cargo variants of EECO have been upgraded to a new version of the RPAS system. The revised ex-showroom price applicable in Delhi shall vary from Rs 4,27,500 to Rs 5,49,400 effective from April 21, it added.

ECCO is also available in passenger carrier variants as well. The model is the mainstay of the company in the van segment. In March MSI had sold 11,547 units as against 5,966 units in the year-ago month. For the fiscal ended March 31, the company had sold a total of 1,05,081 vans as against 1,18,404 vans in the 2019-20.

* Aegon Life appoints Akhil Almeida as head of marketing

* Digital life insurer Aegon Life on Wednesday said it has appointed Akhil Almeida as head of marketing.

At Aegon Life, he will be responsible for heading the branding, communication, and digital marketing functions, a company statement said. "Aegon Life is now a 100 per cent digitally focused company. We're on a journey to radically enhance the insurance buying experience – combining innovative and relevant products, consumer-centric experiences at the right price," Akhil said.

The company is leveraging data and consumer insights to support product development and sales efforts, increase awareness and market innovative products," he said. Aegon Life MD and CEO Satishwar Balakrishnan said the company looks forward to the expertise he brings to the table, which will help in enhancing Aegon Life's positioning as India's first and only fully digital life insurance company. HRS hrs

